Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Trevino has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In eight games this year (23.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 34 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
