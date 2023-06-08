The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Trevino has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).

In three games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In eight games this year (23.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 34 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings