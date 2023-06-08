Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .185 with four home runs and two walks.
- Donaldson has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this year, he has homered (37.5%, and 13.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
