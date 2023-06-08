On Thursday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

  • Donaldson is hitting .185 with four home runs and two walks.
  • Donaldson has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (37.5%, and 13.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.