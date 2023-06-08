Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .260 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 38 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has had an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (45.8%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|25 (78.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
