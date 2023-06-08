Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .209 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- This season, Higashioka has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 28 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has homered (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 11 games this season (39.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
- He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this year.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
