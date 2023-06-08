Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .209 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

This season, Higashioka has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 28 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has homered (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Higashioka has driven in a run in 11 games this season (39.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%).

He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings