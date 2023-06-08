The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .199.

In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 48 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .172 AVG .222 .221 OBP .260 .297 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 7/3 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings