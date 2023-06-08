The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (32.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven home a run in 29 games this year (49.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 25 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 26 22 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 13 (39.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 15 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings