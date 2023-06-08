Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (28-33) square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (31-31) in the series rubber match at Progressive Field on Thursday, June 8. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Guardians (-145). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.04 ERA) vs Matt Dermody - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 31 times and won 16, or 51.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Guardians have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games).

Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 11-6 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

