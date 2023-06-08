Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Guardians on June 8, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has collected 66 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .286/.364/.450 slash line so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Civale Stats
- Aaron Civale (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fourth start of the season.
- Civale has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Apr. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .260/.328/.432 slash line on the season.
- Ramirez has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .095 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .255/.333/.346 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
