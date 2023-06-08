Rob Refsnyder and his .517 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .287 with five doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in 12 games this year (36.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (18.2%).
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.233 AVG .214
.343 OBP .333
.267 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
8/5 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
  • Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.04 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
