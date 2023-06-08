Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder and his .517 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .287 with five doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in 12 games this year (36.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (18.2%).
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.04 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
