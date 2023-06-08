Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .193 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 45.3% of his 53 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (22.6%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.4%) he had more than one.
- In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (44.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.04 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
