Willie Calhoun -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .234 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has had an RBI in nine games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%).

In 12 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings