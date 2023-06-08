Willie Calhoun -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .234 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun has had an RBI in nine games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
  • In 12 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
