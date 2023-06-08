Lance Lynn gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in MLB action with 96 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York is 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 22nd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

New York has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

New York has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.220).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.