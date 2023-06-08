Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. White Sox on June 8, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Andrew Vaughn and others when the New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Severino Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Luis Severino (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|6.2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|at Reds
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .253/.328/.415 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He has a slash line of .289/.363/.477 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).
- He's slashing .249/.329/.427 so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.313/.507 so far this year.
- Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
