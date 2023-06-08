Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (36-26) going head-to-head against the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at 4:05 PM (on June 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 6-3-0 against the spread.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

New York has a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win.

New York has scored 289 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule