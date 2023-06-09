Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Verdugo has recorded a hit in 40 of 58 games this year (69.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 58.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
