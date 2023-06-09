Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .235 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has an RBI in nine of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Cole (7-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.82 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
