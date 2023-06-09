Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .242.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this year (13 of 17), with more than one hit three times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 52.9% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
