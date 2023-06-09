Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .267 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits six times (13.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in nine of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this year (20.5%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.194
|AVG
|.269
|.239
|OBP
|.310
|.299
|SLG
|.403
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|15/4
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
