The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Duran has had a hit in 29 of 46 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (34.8%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings