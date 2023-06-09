Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .216.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 54.3% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (31.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.