The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .216.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 54.3% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (31.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings