The New York Liberty (4-2) take on the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023 on ION.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Dream

New York scores just 1.8 fewer points per game (80) than Atlanta allows (81.8).

New York is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 4-1 when they shoot better than 41.2% from the field.

New York's 34.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than opponents of Atlanta have shot from deep (31.7%).

The Liberty have assembled a 4-0 record in games this season when the team makes more than 31.7% of their three-point shots.

New York and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with New York averaging 0.8 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Injuries