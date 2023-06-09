Gerrit Cole will start for the New York Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Yankees have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+145). An 8-run total has been listed in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Red Sox are 1-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 1-3 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 35 of its 62 chances.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 14-16 13-9 18-22 19-24 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.