Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 67 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 216 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 316 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.335 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Whitlock has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber

