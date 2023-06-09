Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (37-27) and the Boston Red Sox (31-32) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (7-0) for the Yankees and Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Red Sox have compiled a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 9-4 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (316 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

