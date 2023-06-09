Willie Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the White Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .244 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (26.3%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings