Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-175). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 6-1-0 against the spread.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 27-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.8% of those games).

New York has a 9-1 record (winning 90% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

New York has played in 64 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-33-2).

The Yankees have put together a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 17-12 19-6 18-21 31-22 6-5

