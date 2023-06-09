How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Masataka Yoshida among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth in MLB action with 99 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York's .422 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (297 total).
- The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- New York's 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Cole is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Cole will try to extend a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
