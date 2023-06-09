The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Masataka Yoshida among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth in MLB action with 99 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York's .422 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (297 total).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

New York's 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Cole is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.

Cole will try to extend a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away - -

