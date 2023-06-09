On Friday, June 9 at 7:05 PM ET, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (37-27) host Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (31-32) in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (7-0, 2.82 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.61 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 43 times and won 27, or 62.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 16-3 (84.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won nine of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +450 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.