Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Red Sox
|Yankees vs Red Sox Odds
Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)
- McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- McKinney had a base hit in five of 20 games (25.0%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
- McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last year (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He scored three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.077
|AVG
|.115
|.107
|OBP
|.207
|.077
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.