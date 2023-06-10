On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.

McKinney had a base hit in five of 20 games (25.0%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.

Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.

McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last year (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

He scored three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .077 AVG .115 .107 OBP .207 .077 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)