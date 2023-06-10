After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 53.5% of his games this season (23 of 43), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (11.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%).

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (18 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .271 AVG .200 .338 OBP .257 .557 SLG .354 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings