The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .239.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 37 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .284 AVG .188 .350 OBP .248 .486 SLG .281 11 XBH 6 5 HR 1 16 RBI 5 31/9 K/BB 29/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings