Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .243 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Stanton has had a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has an RBI in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.186
|AVG
|.333
|.239
|OBP
|.357
|.419
|SLG
|.667
|4
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
