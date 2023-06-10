The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.275 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .252.

Torres has picked up a hit in 44 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .250 AVG .255 .342 OBP .314 .445 SLG .391 11 XBH 8 7 HR 3 19 RBI 8 19/18 K/BB 15/10 5 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings