The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
  • Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.
  • In 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
  • He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22.2% of his games this season (10 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 19
.211 AVG .269
.253 OBP .310
.310 SLG .403
4 XBH 5
1 HR 2
7 RBI 8
8/3 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
