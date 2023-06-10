On Saturday, Justin Turner (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .260 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Turner has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (31.1%).

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.3% of his games this season (27 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .297 AVG .214 .362 OBP .314 .438 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 4 HR 3 15 RBI 11 19/11 K/BB 22/14 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings