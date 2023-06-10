Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .273 with four doubles, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .223 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has driven home a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.
- In nine of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.244
|AVG
|.204
|.292
|OBP
|.250
|.533
|SLG
|.245
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
