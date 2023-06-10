Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .273 with four doubles, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is batting .223 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).
  • In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Higashioka has driven home a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.
  • In nine of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
.244 AVG .204
.292 OBP .250
.533 SLG .245
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
8 RBI 8
17/3 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.