Tanner Houck gets the nod for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 319 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.331 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Houck (3-5) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Houck has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

