The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres and others in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 59 hits with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.302/.490 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

German has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Mariners May. 29 6.1 7 4 4 4 3 at Blue Jays May. 16 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 11 5.2 3 2 1 3 3 at Rays May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 5 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 60 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .252/.330/.420 slash line on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).

He's slashing .273/.345/.450 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.