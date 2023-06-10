After batting .269 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .286 with eight doubles and five walks.

McGuire has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In eight games this year (23.5%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .306 AVG .262 .320 OBP .326 .429 SLG .310 6 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 12/1 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings