Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (37-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-32) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-5) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have a record of 5-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 25-14, a 64.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 299 total runs this season.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Yankees Schedule