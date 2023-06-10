Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will try to beat Tanner Houck, the Boston Red Sox's starter, on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB action with 100 total home runs.

New York is ninth in MLB, slugging .421.

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

New York has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (299 total runs).

The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

German has three quality starts this year.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

