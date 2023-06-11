Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 42 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (30.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 60 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .333 AVG .235 .404 OBP .315 .556 SLG .322 18 XBH 8 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 19/12 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings