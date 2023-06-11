After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.

Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one dinger.

McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

He scored a run in three of his 20 games last year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .077 AVG .115 .107 OBP .207 .077 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

