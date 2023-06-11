On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .236 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games.

He has scored in 20 games this year (35.1%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .277 AVG .188 .341 OBP .248 .473 SLG .281 11 XBH 6 5 HR 1 16 RBI 5 32/9 K/BB 29/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings