The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Torres has gotten a hit in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .258 AVG .255 .346 OBP .314 .470 SLG .391 12 XBH 8 8 HR 3 20 RBI 8 19/18 K/BB 15/10 5 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings