Sabrina Ionescu will lead the New York Liberty (5-2) against the Dallas Wings (5-3) one game after putting up 37 points in a 106-83 win over the Dream. The game is on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Wings

New York records just 0.8 more points per game (83.7) than Dallas gives up (82.9).

This season, New York has a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.3% of shots Dallas' opponents have made.

The Liberty are 5-1 when they shoot higher than 42.3% from the field.

New York's 36.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Dallas have shot from beyond the arc (32.2%).

The Liberty are 5-0 when they shoot better than 32.2% from distance.

New York and Dallas rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 2.5 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Injuries