The Dallas Wings (5-3) travel to face the New York Liberty (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-8.5) 169.5 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 169.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 169.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Wings have compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • So far this season, three out of the Liberty's games have gone over the point total.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this season.

