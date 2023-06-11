The Dallas Wings (5-3) travel to face the New York Liberty (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Liberty have won two games against the spread this season.

The Wings have compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

So far this season, three out of the Liberty's games have gone over the point total.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this season.

