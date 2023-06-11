The WNBA schedule on Sunday will include Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (5-3) visiting Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (5-2) at Barclays Center, with the matchup tipping at 1:00 PM ET.

New York beat Atlanta 106-83 in its last game. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 37 points, four assists and two steals, followed by Stewart with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Dallas won against Phoenix 90-77 in their last game. Arike Ogunbowale (35 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 5-12 from 3PT) ended the game as Dallas's top scorer.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-450 to win)

Liberty (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+350 to win)

Wings (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty Season Stats

In terms of points, the Liberty are playing well on both offense and defense, as they rank third-best in the league in points scored (83.7 per game) and second-best in points allowed (77.3 per contest).

New York ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing just 34.4 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by grabbing 36.1 boards per contest.

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 23.6 per game (best in WNBA).

With 14.3 turnovers per game, New York ranks ninth in the WNBA. It forces 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Liberty have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.7) and best in three-point percentage (36.4%).

New York ranks third-worst in the WNBA with a 37% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it is ceding 7.7 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In home games last season, the Liberty scored 4.2 more points per game (81.7) than they did on the road (77.5).

New York ceded 82.1 points per game at home, compared to 81.9 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, the Liberty fared worse at home last season, making 9.6 treys per game, compared to 9.8 in away games. Meanwhile, they posted a 35.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.8% clip when playing on the road.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, the Liberty have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

New York has posted two wins against the spread this season.

New York has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 81.8%.

