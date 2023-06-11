Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.154 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .199.
- In 48.0% of his games this season (24 of 50), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 50 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.213
|AVG
|.181
|.247
|OBP
|.247
|.337
|SLG
|.278
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|21/3
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
