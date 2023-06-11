On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.154 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .199.

In 48.0% of his games this season (24 of 50), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 50 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .213 AVG .181 .247 OBP .247 .337 SLG .278 5 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 9 21/3 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings