Pablo Reyes -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .289 with three doubles and three walks.

In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Reyes has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Reyes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .379 AVG .125 .400 OBP .222 .483 SLG .125 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 0/2 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings