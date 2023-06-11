Pablo Reyes -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .289 with three doubles and three walks.
  • In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Reyes has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Reyes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.379 AVG .125
.400 OBP .222
.483 SLG .125
3 XBH 0
0 HR 0
5 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 0/2
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
